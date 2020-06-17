A dedicated cosplayer in Maine broke a Guinness World Record when he added 30 working gadgets to his Batman costume.

Keith Dinsmore of Portland said he started dressing as Batman for pop culture conventions in 2013, and decided to attempt the Guinness record in 2017 after learning it was held by Julian Checkley, whose cosplay costume included 23 functioning gadgets.

Dinsmore successfully captured the record with 30 distinctive mechanisms, including a bolla, batarangs, a butane torch, a mini grappling hook, binoculars, a compass, a finger print kit, a tracking device, a nylon rope, a road flare, a laser pointer, flashbangs, handcuffs, an acetylene cutting torch and an extendable baton.

"The best parts of creating my cosplays is the building process -- especially when I'm creating something from my imagination -- and presenting the final product and process to the cosplay community," Dinsmore said.