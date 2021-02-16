DC Comics announced on Tuesday that a pair of comic book series, based on Tim Burton's Batman films and Richard Donner's Superman films, will be released in July.

ADVERTISEMENT

Batman '89 is being written by screenwriter Sam Hamm (Batman, Batman Returns), with art by Joe Quinones (Dial H for Hero). The series will continue the adventures of Burton's Batman, who was portrayed by Michael Keaton

The series will re-introduce Catwoman/Selina Kyle, who was played by Michelle Pfeiffer, premiere a new Robin and debut Two-Face/Harvey Dent. Billy Dee Williams (Star Wars) briefly appeared as Harvey Dent in Burton's films, which include 1989's Batman and 1992's Batman Returns.

DC released artwork for both titles on Twitter.

Superman '78 is being written by Rob Venditti (Hawkman) with art by Wilfredo Torres (Batman '66).

The comic book will take place after the events of Donner's Superman: The Movie from 1978, which starred the late Christopher Reeves as the Man of Steel.

Superman has just arrived onto the scene in this series, while Lois Lane, who was portrayed by the late Margot Kidder in the film, still doesn't know Superman's true identity.

Batman '89 and Superman '78 will arrive on July 27 with six digital chapters each. That will be followed by new chapters for each book for the next six weeks that immediately follow.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Both series will also be published as six printed comics between August and October and as hardcover collections in October for Batman '89 and November for Superman '78.

Keaton will be returning, along with Ben Affleck, to the role of Batman in DC and Warner Bros.' upcoming Flash movie from It director Andy Muschietti. Ezra Miller's Flash will be traveling through different dimensions where he will meet different versions of DC's stable of characters, including Keaton's Batman.