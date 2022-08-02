The Batgirl movie has been shelved according to studio sources. Leslie Grace starred as the superhero with Michael Keaton reprising his role of Bruce Wayne/Batman.

The New York Post was the first to report the news. The Wrap and Indiewire have since confirmed with Warner Bros. sources.

The news comes as a surprise considering Batgirl had completed production and a series of reshoots. Now, Warner Bros. has decided not to release the film in theaters or on its HBO Max streaming service.

Sources cited poor test screening results and the executives deeming the film had not met the standards set by theatrical films Aquaman and The Batman. Warner Brothers is set to release the upcoming Black Adam, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and The Flash.

Keaton also appears as Wayne/Batman in The Flash, along with Ben Affleck's version of the character. Sources also reported that Batgirl was greenlit under chairman Toby Emmerich at Warner Bros. and new Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav has canceled the film during its post-production, despite having spent $90 million on production.

Duo Adil and Bilall directed Batgirl. Their previous action and superhero work includes Bad Boys for Life and Ms. Marvel.

Batgirl is the alter ego of Barbara Gordon, Commissioner Gordon. Alicia Silverstone played her in 1997's Batman & Robin.

The CW also ran Batwoman for three seasons. Batwoman is a different superhero alter ego assumed by Kate Kane (Ruby Rose) and then Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie).