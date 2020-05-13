"Thank you so much @barryzitomusic for coming on this show and showing your heart to the world You were such a joy to have on this show and your voice is UNREAL! #TheMaskedSinger," Scherzinger tweeted after the show.
"Aw NO. Sad to see you go, #RhinoMask. #TheMaskedSinger," said McCarthy.
Season 3 is slated to wrap up next week, with episodes airing on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Copyright 2020 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.