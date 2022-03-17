HBO is giving a glimpse of Barry Season 3.

The network shared a teaser trailer for the season Wednesday featuring Bill Hader as Barry Berkman, a hitman turned aspiring actor.

The preview opens in the wake of Season 2, which saw Monroe Fuches (Stephen Root) tell Barry's acting coach, Gene Cousineau (Henry Winkler), that Barry (Hader) killed Janice Moss (Paula Newsome), a detective and Gene's love interest.

In the new footage, NoHo Hank (Anthony Carrigan) says that "forgiveness has to be earned," while Barry tells Sally Reed (Sarah Goldberg) that "everybody deserves a second chance."

"While Barry eliminated many of the external factors that pushed him toward violence, he soon discovers they weren't the only forces at play. What is it about his own psyche that led him to become a killer in the first place? Season three finds Barry and the other characters trying to make the right choice," an official description reads.

Barry is created by Hader and Alec Berg. The series also stars Sarah Goldberg and Sarah Burns

Season 3 premieres April 24 on HBO.