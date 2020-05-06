Barbra Streisand is showing her support for essential workers amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The 78-year-old singer and actress shared a video Tuesday for her recording of "You'll Never Walk Alone," a song from the 1945 musical Carousel.

Streisand first recorded "You'll Never Walk Alone" in 1997. She performed the song at the 2001 Emmy Awards following 9/11.

"I sang thing song almost 20 years ago after 9/11. Today we face another crisis, but I think the words still apply. With gratitude, Barbra," Streisand wrote in a message at the beginning of the video.

The video features images of healthcare workers and other essential workers, as well as footage from Streisand's 2001 performance.

Streisand released the video to raise funds for Direct Relief, a nonprofit providing protective gear and critical care medications to healthcare workers.

In April, Streisand took part in GLAAD's Together in Pride: You Are Not Alone live stream event. The event raised funds for Centerlink and LGBTQ community centers amid the pandemic.

Streisand released her most recent album, Walls, in 2018.