Barbra Streisand, Antonio Banderas join NBC's 'The Best of Broadway'
UPI News Service, 12/09/2020
Barbra Streisand, Antonio Banderas and the Spanish cast of A Chorus Line have joined NBC special One Night Only: The Best of Broadway, which airs Thursday at 8 p.m. EST.
The two-hour special will help benefit nonprofit organization Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, which provides supplies and financial assistance to those in the Broadway community who are struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sutton Foster (The Music Man), Brittney Mack (Six: The Musical), Rob McClure (Mrs. Doubtfire: A New Musical) and Mary-Louise Parker (How I Learned to Drive) have also joined the special, which will be presented with reduced commercials by presenting partner T-Mobile.
The show will provide sneak peaks at Broadway shows that will launch next year.
Tina Fey is serving as the host. The casts of Fey's Mean Girls play, Jersey Boys, Rent, Jagged Little Pill, Chicago, Ain't Too Proud -- The Life and Times of the Temptations and Diana: The Musical will be performing, along with Kelly Clarkson, Patti LeBelle and Brett Eldredge.
