The upcoming live-action Barbie film, starring Margot Robbie in the title role, is coming to theaters on July 21, 2023, Warner Bros. announced.

The studio made the announcement on Twitter alongside the first photo of Robbie as Barbie.

Robbie is driving a pink convertible and smiles for the camera in the photo.

Barbie, based on the iconic Mattel doll brand of the same name, will be directed by Greta Gerwig (Little Women, Lady Bird).

Gerwig co-wrote the script with her partner Noah Baumbach. Robbie serves as producer, along with Tom Ackerley, Robbie Brenner and David Heyman.