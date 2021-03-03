Mattel announced on Wednesday a new Eleanor Roosevelt Barbie doll in honor of Women's History Month.

The Roosevelt doll is a part of Barbie's Inspiring Women line, which pays tribute to heroines of their time.

"A champion of policies around civil and economic rights, her passionate advocacy was unwavering, even when faced with resistance," Mattel said.

" Earning the title 'First Lady of the World' for her hard work and dedication to humanitarian efforts, Eleanor Roosevelt's perseverance redefined the role of women in politics and public life."

The doll, which is available for $29.99, is fully poseable and created in Roosevelt's likeness with an Iris print dress.