Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo go on vacation in the latest trailer for Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar, which references Stranger Things.

The clip, released on Thursday, begins with a title screen that mimics the opening title sequence from Stranger Things.

Star (Wiig) approaches Barb (Mumolo) who is giving off creepy vibes, but is simply only having fun with a lamp.

Barb and Star then go on vacation in Florida after leaving their small Midwestern town for the first time.

The duo serve their friends hot dog soup, hit the beach where Star finds a seashell-shaped phone case and meet Edgar, portrayed by Jamie Dornan, at a bar.

Wigg and Mumolo previously co-wrote comedy hit Bridesmaids together and starred in the film.

Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar, from director Josh Greenbaum, is coming to video-on-demand services on Feb. 12.