Former President Barack Obama, Taylor Swift and more are set to appear on Pride Live's third annual Stonewall Day 2020 virtual event taking place Friday on Logo's YouTube and Facebook pages.

The event will run from 12:45 p.m. EDT to 3 p.m. EDT and will help benefit LGBTQ advocacy groups that are facing financial hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including The Ally Coalition, Brave Space Alliance, TransLatin@ Coalition and Trans Lifeline.

Obama will give a special message to the LGBTQ community.

Ellen DeGeneres, Cynthia Erivo, Demi Lovato, Katy Perry, Christian Siriano, George Takei, Donatella Versace, Lilly Wachowski, Richard Branson, Jonny Beauchamp, Valentina Sampaio, Dustin Lance Black, Blossom C. Brown, Chelsea Clinton, Luke Evans, Valeria Jarrett, Stella Maxwell, Imara Jones, Bethany C. Meyers, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Justin Tranter, Josephen Skriver, Kellen Stancil, Ryan Jamaal Swain, Nico Tortorella, Alok Vaid-Menon, Chely Wright, Conchita WURST, Geena Rocero and Pride Live board president Dr. Yvette C. Burton will make appearances.

Kesha and Hayley Kiyoko will perform.

Stonewall Day marks when New York City police conducted a raid on a gay bar in 1969 which led to the Stonewall riots. The riots helped launch the modern gay rights movement.