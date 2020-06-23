Barack Obama, Taylor Swift set for Stonewall Day virtual event
UPI News Service, 06/23/2020
Former President Barack Obama, Taylor Swift and more are set to appear on Pride Live's third annual Stonewall Day 2020 virtual event taking place Friday on Logo's YouTube and Facebook pages.
The event will run from 12:45 p.m. EDT to 3 p.m. EDT and will help benefit LGBTQ advocacy groups that are facing financial hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including The Ally Coalition, Brave Space Alliance, TransLatin@ Coalition and Trans Lifeline.
Obama will give a special message to the LGBTQ community.
