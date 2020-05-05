Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama will take part in YouTube's upcoming graduation special, Dear Class of 2020.

The Obamas will deliver commencement addresses and a joint message to graduates during the event which is set to begin June 6 on the YouTube Originals channel.

BTS, Lady Gaga, Malala Yousafzai, Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, former Secretary of Defense Robert M. Gates and former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice will also be delivering speeches.

BTS will perform during a virtual after-party along with other musical guests.

Alicia Keys, Kerry Washington, Zendaya, Kelly Rowland and YouTube creators Jackie Aina, AsapSCIENCE, Dude Perfect, Mr. Kate and The Try Guys will make special appearances.

YouTube will release the full schedule of events on the Learn@Home site starting on May 17.

Barack Obama will additionally deliver a commencement message for high school seniors on televised special Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020.

ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox will air Graduate Together simultaneously on May 16 at 8 p.m. EDT.

Both events will help seniors celebrate their graduation virtually as schools are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Facebook previously announced plans for #Graduation2020: Facebook and Instagram Celebrate the Class of 2020 which will begin May 15 at 2 p.m. EDT on Facebook Watch.

Oprah Winfrey will provide a commencement address with Awkwafina, Jennifer Gardner, Lil Nas X, Simone Biles and more set to give words of wisdom to the class of 2020.