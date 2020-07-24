Michelle Obama will have a special guest in the premiere episode of her Spotify podcast.

The former first lady, 56, said Friday that her husband, president Barack Obama , will be the first guest on her show, The Michelle Obama Podcast.

In the episode, Obama and Barack Obama will discuss their life since leaving the White House in 2016 and Americans' relationship with community amid the pandemic and national conversations about racial injustice.

"Given everything that's going on right now, from the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and the ongoing protests and conversations that are testing our patience -- and our consciences,... not to mention all the challenges we're experiencing during the pandemic, I think that these days, a lot of people are questioning just where and how they can fit into a community," Obama says in the introduction.

Subsequent episodes will feature Washington Post columnist Michele Norris on "self in the time of COVID"; Dr. Sharon Malone on women's health; Obama's brother, Craig Robinson, on sibling relationships; Conan O'Brien on marriage; Malone, Kelly Dibble and Denielle Pemberton-Heard on friendship; and Robinson and Obama's mom, Marian Robinson, on kids.

"In this time of social distancing, it's more important than ever to invest in the relationships that make us who we are," Obama said on Instagram. "And I hope the #MichelleObamaPodcast can be a place for you all to dig deeper inside your own lives and relationships, and start up some of these conversations with one another as well."

Obama previously said the podcast will explore "big ideas" and important relationships.

Obama and Barack Obama announced in 2019 that their production company, Higher Ground, would partner with Spotify to produce new exclusive podcasts. Obama's podcast is the first project to emerge from the multiyear deal.

