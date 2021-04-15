Longtime Fountains of Wayne bandmate Jody Porter has produced a virtual musical tribute to Adam Schlesinger, who died at 52 from COVID-19 last year, to air in May.

ADVERTISEMENT

Schlesinger, a bassist and founding member of alternative rock band Fountains of Wayne died April 1, 2020, from COVID-19 complications. He was also an Emmy-winning songwriter for the comedy series My Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, who received a Grammy in 2010 for his contributions to the comedy album.

The musical tribute, "Adam Schlesinger, a Music Celebration, Virtual Show," recorded at New York's Bowery Electric, will air at May 5 at 8 p.m. EDT on the Rolling Live platform, featuring a variety of performers playing from his catalog of original pop songs.

"This is a proper musical send-off for my soul brother with a bunch of talented and groovy guests, that would make Adam wince," FoW bandmate guitarist Porter told Variety.

Along with Porter and his band the Berlin Waltz, the show will feature other ex-bandmates of Schlesinger, including Taylor Hanson and James Iha, of Tinted Windows, and collaborators such as Rachel Bloom, whose Crazy Ex-Girlfriend series enlisted Schlesinger to write and produce music for its entire run.

Performers who will play Schlesinger's music in the tribute also include artists Schleslinger produced or wrote for or with, including Mickey Dolenz (Monkees), and Chris Carrabba (Dashboard Confessional).

Among other performers, are Sean Ono Lennon, Courtney Love, Butch Walker, Drew Carey, the duo of Patrick Carney (Black Keys), Ben Lee, Estzer Balint (Louie/Stranger Than Paradise), Mike Viola, Matthew Caws (Nada Surf), Britta Phillips, Jesse Malin, Nicole Atkins, and Peter Buck (R.E.M.) with Scott McCaughey (The Minus 5).

Some other stars slated to appear include Joe McGinty, John Gallagher, Jr. (Spring Awakening), Robert Schwartzman (Rooney), Bambi Kino, Kelly Buchanan, Eddie Baranek (The Sights), Eli Janney (Girls Against Boys) with Justin Pierre (Motion City Soundtrack) and Geoff Sanoff, Diane Gentile, and John Brodeur (Birdstreets).

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Tickets are available for $20 from Rolling Live Studios with net proceeds going to the pandemic-shuttered The Bowery Electric, which recently re-opened at limited capacity, and MusiCares for struggling musicians.