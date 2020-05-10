Saturday Night Live satirized the current trend of using video-conference technology in graduation ceremonies for social-distancing students during the coronavirus pandemic.

SNL cast member Kate McKinnon played a high school principal doing her best to inspire a group of teens at home wearing makeshift caps and gowns.

Frequent guest star Alec Baldwin brought back his U.S. President Donald Trump impression to serve as keynote speaker at the virtual event.

Wearing his signature Make America Great Again hat and swigged from a bottle of bleach when he had a cough, Baldwin as Trump admitted he did his own makeup since his valet tested positive for the coronavirus.

"I had to resort to a Liza Minelli TikTok makeup tutorial. I'm so honored to be your valedictator, but today is not about me, it's about you," Trump said.

"You're actually lucky to be graduating right now. There are so many exciting new jobs out there like grocery store bouncer, cam girl, porch pirate, amateur nurse and coal. Don't forget about coal. It's in the ground and you just dig down and grab it."

"I don't want to do that!" one of the students can be heard yelling.

This weekend's edition of SNL was the sketch-comedy show's Season 45 finale and third episode filmed remotely at the stars' homes during the pandemic.