A wildlife camera in California captured footage of a dedicated bald eagle mother keeping her eggs warm while being covered in snow.

The Big Bear Bald Eagle Nest Cam, set up by the Friends of Big Bear Valley group, captured video of a bald eagle named Jackie being covered in 3-4 inches of fresh snow while tending to the eggs in her nest.

Jackie and her mate, Shadow, have been protecting the nest since their two eggs were laid Feb. 9 and Feb. 11.

The Friends of Big Bear Valley said the eggs could begin to hatch as soon as March 15.