Earlier this season on Bachelor in Paradise, Jeremy felt betrayed when Bailey accepted a date with Andrew Spencer, and so Jeremy begged producers to allow him to call Susie on the phone.
When Jeremy reached Susie -- who had recently been eliminated from Paradise -- he asked her to come back and give their relationship another shot, but Susie declined his invitation.
Jeremy therefore resumed dating Bailey, even though he admittedly regretted giving Bailey his rose and had told Brian Autz that he'd propose marriage to Susie on the spot if she happened to return.
Jeremy has since been facing backlash on social media for not being honest and upfront with Bailey about his conflicted heart.
"I do feel like there were moments when we had a lot of open and honest communication," Bailey claimed.
"I can't speak to where his [mindset] was or where his head was at, obviously, but of course, I wish I would've been told about the phone call immediately. I wish that my friends would've told me about the phone call."
Bailey added, "It does suck when everyone is in on something and you're not. That's really hard... and that's what I'm processing now, is, like, the idea I was the last person to find out."
Bailey reasoned that her friends probably didn't tell her about Jeremy's phone call because they didn't think that she wanted to know.
"We definitely had a conversation after my date with Andrew -- I don't think it was shown on-camera... where I was like, 'Do you want to know about my date with Andrew?' He said he didn't want to know," Bailey recalled.
"And I said I didn't want to know about his date with Susie. He asked me after his date if I wanted to know about the date. I had no desire to know about the date because, like, honestly, what can you do after [the fact]?"
Bailey said she didn't care at the time if Jeremy and Susie had kissed or felt sparks.
"That's not really going to change where we are now," Bailey shared.
"So I feel like what I think is important for people to know isn't necessarily what everyone else does. And so I think I'm also trying to give everyone grace and understanding of everyone not telling me, him included."
But Bailey reiterated how she wishes Jeremy had been the one to tell her about Susie -- and not Brian.
"I wish that it obviously wasn't Brian. I think Brian is a good person and I don't have anything against him, but yeah, obviously you want the person that you're involved with to tell you or you want the people who you are closest with to tell you," Bailey said.
Bailey clearly didn't think Jeremy handled things perfectly, but she chose to defend him during her podcast appearance.
ADVERTISEMENT
Bailey explained to Nick that "not everything" that happened during filming will be shown on Bachelor in Paradise's tenth season.
"I honestly just have to be content with where I was [during Paradise] and focus on me and my feelings coming off of this episode. I'm just remembering how good our date was and things like that," Bailey explained.
"I feel like that's what I'm trying to keep in the back of my head. Also, it's such a short time... and so you're really having to process those feelings."
Bailey, acknowledged, however, that she wishes Jeremy hadn't processed his feelings "out loud" while filming Paradise.
Amid speculation frankenbiting had made Jeremy look bad, Brian recently confirmed on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast that the editing of his conversation with Jeremy in a hotel room about Susie was completely accurate.
While Jeremy was talking to Brian about wanting to propose to Susie on Bachelor in Paradise, Bailey was shown gushing to Alexe Godin about how she was ready to profess her love to Jeremy and get engaged.
After chatting with Bailey, Nick and his other podcast guest for the day, The Bachelorette alum Rachel Recchia, mentioned how Bailey and Jeremy must still be together.
"Jeremy had a gun to her head," Rachel quipped of Jeremy.
"He was in that room," Nick added.
"I've never seen someone defend a man who did you that dirty!" Rachel noted.