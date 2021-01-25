The British Academy of Film and Television Arts extended the eligibility period for the 2021 British Academy Film Awards on Monday, allowing entered films to release anytime in 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

BAFTA previously stated that competing films had to be released by April 9. A theatrical release is not required and the deadline to submit a film has passed.

Films not in the English language and documentaries will still have to be released by April 30, a deadline that was previously extended.

"All of us at BAFTA are aware of the incredibly difficult year everyone across the industry has had. We have made multiple changes to our eligibility criteria at various stages of the pandemic in recognition of these extraordinary circumstances. Given the current situation in the UK with cinemas remaining closed, we felt extending the eligibility period was the right thing to do," chair of the BAFTA film committee Marc Samuelson said in a statement.

"The new extended eligibility period will give distributors the opportunity to release their qualifying films in cinemas later this year once restrictions have lifted. Our intention is to be as flexible and supportive as we can during these difficult times as well as allow audiences to see as many of these films as possible in a theatrical setting," he continued.

The nominations for the 2021 British Academy Film Awards will be announced on March 9.

Renee Zellweger, Joaquin Phoenix and film 1917 were the big winners at the 2020 Film Awards in February 2020.