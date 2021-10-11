The British Academy of Film and Television Arts has canceled the Britannia Awards for the second year in a row.

The annual Britannia Awards is presented by BAFTA's Los Angeles branch. The ceremony, which normally takes place around the American Film Market at the Beverly Hilton hotel, was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"BAFTA Britannia awards will be a key part of our plans for 2022, for the rest of this year we are continuing to focus on our year-round learning and talent programs, which include scholarships, the GSA BAFTA Student Awards and Breakthrough USA -- which we will announce the new cohort for later in the year," the organization said in a statement.

The 2019 edition included Phoebe Waller-Bridge winning British Artist of the Year, Jordan Peele winning Excellence in Directing, Norman Lear winning for Excellence in Television, Steve Coogan winning Excellence in Comedy and Jackie Chan winning Worldwide Contribution to Entertainment.

BAFTA recently announced that the British Academy Television Awards will take place on May 8.

The British Academy Television Craft Awards, which honors those who work behind the scenes, will take place on April 24. Nominees for both events will be announced on March 30.