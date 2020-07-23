'Bad Ideas': Adam Devine, celebs adventure in trailer for Quibi series
UPI News Service, 07/23/2020
Quibi is giving a glimpse of the new series Bad Ideas with Adam Devine.
The short-form streaming service shared a trailer for the adventure travel series featuring Devine, 36, on Wednesday.
The preview shows Devine and celebrity guests "tackle one terrible idea after another" as they travel the globe, including driving The Death Road, a narrow cliff trail in South America, in an ice cream truck.
"This series is Adam's twisted take on an adventure series. In each episode, he and a famous actor or comedian will travel to a new location in search of adventures that are already inherently dangerous -- only they'll add their own extra special sauce to ensure they are truly terrible choices," an official synopsis reads.
