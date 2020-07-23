Former Bad Girls Club star Demitra "Mimi" Roche has died at age 34.

Record producer Vince Valholla, who once employed Roche as vice president of A&R at his Valholla Entertainment, confirmed Roche's death in a tweet Wednesday.

"I'm at a loss for words. Don't know what to say. Mimi was kind to everyone she came across. She was big dreamer & was a part of our Valholla family," Valholla wrote.

"I'm heartbroken by the news of her passing," he said. "I'm thankful I got to know & work w/ her. My thoughts are with her family & loved ones."

Valholla shared his tribute alongside photos of Roche, including a picture he took of the television personality in 2011.

Roche had recently celebrated her 34th birthday. Her friend Ashley Colon paid tribute to the television personality Wednesday on Facebook.

"I just wished you a happy birthday then the next day this is what I see," Colon wrote. "Some of you may know her from bad girls club but I knew the real her. Such a sweet soul and with radiant energy so full of life. Gone to soon."

Roche starred in Bad Girls Club Season 8, which aired on Oxygen in 2012. The series centered on the altercations between a group of women living in a mansion for three months. Roche was known as "Miami Maverick" on the show.