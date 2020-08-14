Bad Bunny took home a leading eight awards at the 2020 Premios Juventud awards show.

The annual youth awards took place Thursday at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., and featured artists appearing both physically and digitally due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bad Bunny won Trendsetter; The Quarentune for his song "En Casita," which was released during the pandemic; OMG Collaboration for track "Soy El Diablo (Remix)" also featuring Cano; Can't Get Enough; Scroll Stopper; High Fashion; Sneakerhead and Nailed It for having the best manicure.

Karol G and J Balvin won five awards each while Anuel AA took home four.

Anuel AA's song "China" featuring Karol G, Balvin, Daddy Yankee and Ozuna won Traffic Jam which honors songs listened to while stuck in traffic and The Perfect Mix. Karol G and Anuel AA also won Together They Fire Up My Feed, which awards couples or friends that appear on each others' social media feeds.