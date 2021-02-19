Bad Bunny was the big winner at the 2021 Premio Lo Nuestro awards, taking home a leading seven awards.

Bad Bunny won Premio Lo Nuestro Artist of the Year, Album of the Year for YHLQMDLG, Crossover Collaboration of the Year for "Un Di­a (One Day)" -- which also features J Balvin, Dua Lipa and Tainy, Urban Male Artist of the Year, Urban Song of the Year for "La Difi­cil," Urban Album of the Year for YHLQMDLG and Urban/Trap Song of the Year for "Vete."

Camilo and Grupo Firme won five awards each, with Karol G and Romeo Santos winning three awards each.

Camilo won New Artist Male and Nicki Nicole won New Artist Female.

Karo G and Nicki Minaj's "Tusa" won Song of the Year, Rosali­a and Travis Scott's "TKN" won Video of the Year.

Camilo won Pop Artist of the Year, Romeo Santos won Tropical Artist of the Year and Christian Nodal won Regional Mexican Artist of the Year.

The full list of winners can be found on the official Premio Lo Nuestro website.

The 2021 Premio Lo Nuestro awards took place live Thursday at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami. Chiquinquira Delgado, Jose Ron and Yuri served as hosts.

Maluma performed new songs from his album #7DJ (7 Days in Jamaica) including "Agua de Jamaica," "La Burbuja" and "Hawai."

Selena Gomez made her Premio Lo Nuestro debut and joined Rauww Alejandro for a pre-taped performance of "Baila Conmigo."

Natasha displayed a baby bump during her performance of "Antes Que Salga el Sol" with Prince Royce. This is her first child with fiance Raphy Pina.

Vice President Kamala Harris made a surprise appearance and spoke to viewers virtually.

"In a time of so much uncertainty, so much loss, your music has brought us solace and strength. As we work to beat this virus and rebuild our economy, we need that spirit of hope that artists inspire. We need that spirit of resilience that frontline workers demonstrate each and every day and we need that spirit of unity that keeps our communities together even when times are tough," Harris said.