Rapper Bad Bunny's Spanish-language Un Verano Sin Ti is the No. 1 album in the United States for a fourth, consecutive week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Lizzo's Special, followed by Harry Styles ' Harry's House at No. 3, Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 4 and Drake's Honestly, Nevermind.

Rounding out the top tier are Future's I Never Liked You at No. 6, Steve Lacy's Gemini Rights at No. 7, iTZY's Checkmate: Mini Album at No. 8, Brent Faiyaz's Wasteland at No. 9 and Lil Durk's 7220 at No. 10.