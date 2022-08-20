Rapper Bad Bunny's Spanish-language Un Verano Sin Ti is the No. 1 album in the United States.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is YoungBoy Never Broke Again's The Last Slimeto, followed by Beyonce 's Renaissance at No. 3, Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 4 and Harry Styles ' Harry's House at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Eminem's Curtain Call 2 at No. 6, Future's I Never Liked You at No. 7, Drake's Honestly, Nevermind at No. 8, Olivia Rodrigo's Sour at No. 9 and Lil Durk's 7220 at No. 10.