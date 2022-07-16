Rapper Bad Bunny's Un Verano Sin Ti is the No. 1 album in the United States for a second, consecutive week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Harry Styles ' Harry's House, followed by Drake's Honestly, Nevermind at No. 3, Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album and Shinedown's Planet Zero at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Lil Durk's 7220 at No. 6, Future's I Never Liked You at No. 7, Chris Brown's Breezy at No. 8, The Weeknd's The Highlights at No. 9 and Post Malone's Twelve Carat Toothache at No. 10.