Rapper Bad Bunny's Un Verano Sin Ti is the No. 1 album in the United States.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Luke Combs ' Growin' Up, followed by Drake's Honestly Nevermind at No. 3, Chris Brown 's Breezy at No. 4 and Lil Durk's 7220 at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Harry Styles' Harry's House at No. 6, Nayeon's IM NAYEON: The 1st Mini Album at No. 7, Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 8, Conan Gray's Superache at No. 9 and Future's I Never Liked You at No. 10.