Bad Bunny has tested positive for COVID-19, which is the reason why he didn't perform at the 2020 American Music Awards.
Acoustyle Communication, which represents the music star, confirmed the diagnosis in a press release.
"Bad Bunny was originally set to perform his #1 global hit 'Dakiti' with Jjay Cortez live for the first time at the AMAs but unfortunately, the artist tested positive for COVID-19, which forced hm to cancel the presentation," Acoustyle Communication said.
Bad Bunny, real name, Benito Ocasio, still took part in the awards show on Sunday, as he announced that Becky G won Favorite Female Artist - Latin.
Bad Bunny, 26, also won Favorite Male Artist - Latin and Favorite Album - Latin for YHLQMDLG at the AMAs.
Bad Bunny recently performed at the 2020 Latin Grammys where he won Best Reggaeton Performance for his track "Yo Perrero Sola."
