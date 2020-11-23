Bad Bunny has tested positive for COVID-19, which is the reason why he didn't perform at the 2020 American Music Awards.

Acoustyle Communication, which represents the music star, confirmed the diagnosis in a press release.

"Bad Bunny was originally set to perform his #1 global hit 'Dakiti' with Jjay Cortez live for the first time at the AMAs but unfortunately, the artist tested positive for COVID-19, which forced hm to cancel the presentation," Acoustyle Communication said.

Bad Bunny, real name, Benito Ocasio, still took part in the awards show on Sunday, as he announced that Becky G won Favorite Female Artist - Latin.

Bad Bunny, 26, also won Favorite Male Artist - Latin and Favorite Album - Latin for YHLQMDLG at the AMAs.

Bad Bunny recently performed at the 2020 Latin Grammys where he won Best Reggaeton Performance for his track "Yo Perrero Sola."