Bad Bunny discussed competing at WWE's WrestleMania 37 event while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Bad Bunny teamed up with Damian Priest to battle The Miz and John Morrison in a winning effort at WrestleMania 37, WWE's biggest event of the year, which took place in April.

The Latin music star pulled off a number of impressive moves during the bout and set a new standard for celebrity matches.

"I've always been, since I was a kid, a wrestling fan and that was a dream come true. I can't believe it yet you know," Bad Bunny told Fallon on Wednesday.

"I spent like three months training, physically working hard on my body and working on the technique in the ring," he continued.

Bad Bunny said he was kicked in the chest during his time with WWE and that he is still feeling the effects from the move. Fallon played highlights from Bad Bunny's match which included the 27-year-old jumping off the top rope to take out The Miz and Morrison.

"I deserve the main event next year," Bad Bunny said before admitting that he has rewatched the match multiple times.

"After WrestleMania I watched like the whole month, every night before I go to bed I watched the fight," he said before also stating that sometimes he cried during his rewatches.

Bad Bunny will be going on tour in North America starting in February in support of his latest album El išltimo Tour Del Mundo. Bad Bunny told Fallon he is working on a new album but has no release date.

Bad Bunny is making his acting debut in the third and final season of Narcos: Mexico, which comes to Netflix on Friday.

"It's something new for me but I like and I enjoy it. I'm learning and practicing," he told Fallon about acting.