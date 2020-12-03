Puerto Rican singer and rapper Bad Bunny says he's recovered from COVID-19.

The 26-year-old recording artist gave a health update during Wednesday's episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden after testing positive for COVID-19 in November.

Bad Bunny's rep confirmed Nov. 23 that Bad Bunny tested positive for COVID-19 and was canceling his performance at the American Music Awards. On The Late Late Show, Bad Bunny said he has since tested negative.

"I feel great, thanks. I already test negative, so I'm so happy," he said. "I feel great. I feel perfect."

Bad Bunny also reacted to his Grammy nominations. The singer is nominated for Best Latin Pop or Urban Album for YHLQMDLG and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Un Dia (One Day)" with J Balvin, Dua Lipa and Tainy.

"Wow, it was crazy. Obviously I'm so happy and grateful," Bad Bunny said.

"Singing in my language, you know, in Spanish, and being nominated to the Grammys is something that I feel so proud," he added.

In addition, Bad Bunny is Spotify's most-streamed artist of 2020, with over 8.3 billion streams.

"That's so crazy, you know?" the singer said in response. "Like, five years ago, I was so excited when I get my first, I don't know, 5,000 plays."

"I just be grateful," he added. "This is a dream come true, and I'm doing what I love."

Bad Bunny performed his new song "Te Deseo Lo Mejor" on The Late Late Show. The song appears on his third studio album, El išltimo Tour Del Mundo, released last week.

The 2021 Grammy Awards will take place Jan. 31 and air on CBS.