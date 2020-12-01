Bad Bunny's album YHLQMDLG, which was released in February, is the most-streamed album of 2020 with over 3.3 billion streams. The Weeknd's After Hours, Post Malone's Hollywood's Bleeding, Harry Styles' Fine Line and Dua Lipa's Future Nostalgia round out the rest of the Top 5.
"Blinding Lights" by The Weeknd, "Dance Monkey" by Tones And I, "The Box" by Roddy Ricch, "Roses - Imanbek Remix" by Imanbek and SAINt JHN, and "Don't Start Now" by Dua Lipa are Spotify's most-streamed songs.
Spotify also announced other year-end distinctions and global streaming trends including a 1,400% increase in work-from-home themed playlists as users stayed home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bad Bunny tested positive for COVID-19 recently in November and was unable to perform at the 2020 American Music Awards.
Copyright 2020 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.