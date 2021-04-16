Bad Bunny was the big winner at the 2021 Latin American Music Awards, taking home a leading five awards followed by Karol G with three.

Bad Bunny took home Artist of the Year, Album of the Year for YHLQMDLG, Favorite Artist - Male, Favorite Artist - Urban and Favorite Album - Urban for Las Que No Iban a Salir on Thursday.

Anuel AA, Christian Nodal, Daddy Yankee, Eslabon Armado, J Balvin, Karol G, Maluma, Ozuna and Sech were also nominated for Artist of the Year.

Karol G's collaborative song with Nicki Minaj titled "Tusa" won Song of the Year, Favorite Song - Urban and Collaboration of the Year.

Anitta won Favorite Artist - Female, Rauw Alejandro won New Artist of the Year, Eslabon Armado won Favorite Duo or Group, Shakira won Favorite Artist - Pop and Selena Gomez won Favorite Video for "De Una Vez."

The full list of winners can be found on the official Latin American Music Awards website.

Anitta, Maluma Wisin and Myke Towers performed the remix to "Mi Nii±a" for the first performance of the night. Maluma returned to perform "Tonika" with Ziggy Marley and closed the show alongside Piso 21 for "Mas De La Una."

Carrie Underwood made her Latin American Music Awards debut by performing her collaborative track with David Bisbal, "Tears of Gold." The country star also sang in Spanish.

