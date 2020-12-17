Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny will join Brad Pitt in the action-thriller Bullet Train.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bullet Train is based on Japanese author Kotaro Isaka's novel Maria Beetle, which centers on a group of assassins with conflicting motives on a bullet train in Tokyo.

Deadline said Zak Olkewicz will write the script, with David Leitch (Atomic Blonde) to direct the film and supervise the script. Ryosuke Saegusa and Yuma Terada, who represent Isaka and the IP, will executive produce.

In addition, Kelly McCormick and Antoine Fuqua will serve as producers.

Variety reported last week that Bullet Train cast and crew members were sent home after a crew member tested positive for COVID-19. Pitt was reportedly one of the cast members who had been in contact with the crew member.

Sources said Pitt has tested negative for COVID-19 multiple times. Production on the film is still underway.

Bad Bunny, whose real name is will make his acting debut in the film American Sole and will also appear in Season 3 of the Netflix series Narcos: Mexico. The singer gave a health update on The Late Late Show with James Corden this month after testing positive for COVID-19 in November.