Puerto Rican singer and rapper Bad Bunny is Spotify's most-streamed artist of 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

Spotify shared its annual Wrapped campaign Wednesday that unveiled the top artists, albums, songs, playlists and podcasts of the year.

Bad Bunny was the most-streamed artist of 2021 with more than 9.1 billion streams, followed by the most-streamed female artist of the year, Taylor Swift. 2021 marks Bad Bunny's second consecutive year as the most-streamed artist.

Olivia Rodrigo's hit single "Drivers License" was the most-streamed song of 2021, with more than 1.1 billion streams. "Driver's License" was followed by "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" by Lil Nas X and "Stay" by the Kid Laroi with Justin Bieber.

In addition, the most-streamed album was Rodrigo's Sour, followed by Dua Lipa's Future Nostalgia and Bieber's Justice.

The Joe Rogan Experience was the most popular global podcast, followed by Call Her Daddy and Crime Junkie.

Spotify is the world's largest music streaming service, with more than 381 million total users.