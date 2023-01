Bad Bunny, Frank Ocean and Blackpink have joined the lineup for this spring's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif.

The festival will run two weekends -- April 14-16 and April 21-23.

Other acts set to take the stage are Gorillaz, The Chemical Brothers, Blondie, Becky G, Metro Boomin, Yungblud, Rosalia, Charli XCX, Bjork and Willow.