Rapper Bad Bunny's El Ultimo Tour del Mundo is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Miley Cyrus ' Plastic Hearts, followed by BTS' BE at No. 3, Ariana Grande 's Positions at No. 4 and Pop Smoke's Shoot For the Stars Aim For the Moon at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Michael Buble's Christmas at No. 6, Megan Thee Stallion's Good News at No. 7, Taylor Swift's Folklore at No. 8, Carrie Underwood's My Gift at No. 9 and Juice WRLD's Legends Never Die at No. 10.