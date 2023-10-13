Award-winning Puerto Rican singer and actor Bad Bunny dropped his fifth studio album on Friday.

The album is titled Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mai±ana, which translates to "nobody knows what will happen tomorrow."

Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mai±ana features 22 songs, including "Nadie Sabe," "Monaco," "Fina," "Hibiki," "Mr. October," "Cybertruck" and recent single "Un Preview."

Bad Bunny posted the album cover and tracklist on Instagram Thursday night and said, "A los que me aman los amo mucho... a los que me odian los amo mas. NADIE SABE LO QUE VA A PASAR MAi‘ANA. No lo escuchen, disfrutenlo, esto es pa' ustedes," which translates to "Those who love me i love you so much... to my haters i love you the most NOBODY KNOWS WHAT'S GOING TO HAPPEN TOMORROW don't listen, enjoy it, this is for you."

Earlier in the week, he posted a video on Instagram announcing the impending arrival of the album.

Bad Bunny recently picked up seven awards at the Billboard Latin Music Awards ceremony -- including, Artist of the Year, Tour of the Year, Global 200 Latin Artist of the Year, Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year -- Male, Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year -- Solo, Sales Song of the Year and Latin Rhythm Song of the Year for "Titi Me Pregunto."