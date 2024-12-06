Bad Bunny has released new music.

In "El Club," the 30-year-old musician cannot get an ex lover off his mind, regardless of a partying lifestyle.

"What could my ex be doing?" he muses. "Haven't seen her around for a while. Could it be she's over me and doing fine? While I'm here drunk, wondering."

In the music video released Thursday, he gets in an elevator. Instead of penthouse suite, however, it takes him to El Club.

The video then shows him looking depressed in bed, but when he turns off the lights, seemingly random images flash quickly -- newborn babies, shapeshifting faces, a cat with spider legs.

Bad Bunny scored six awards, including Artist of the Year, at the Billboard Latin Music Awards in October.