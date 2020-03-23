Bad Boys for Life will be getting an early video on demand release on March 31 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The action-comedy sequel stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence reprising their roles as Miami detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett, respectively. It will be released on Blu-ray, DVD and 4K Ultra HD on April 21.

Bad Boys for Life originally came to theaters on Jan. 17, topping the North American box office for three weekends on it's way to grossing $204 million domestically.

Films are normally made available for home viewing 90 days after they premiere in theaters.

The coronavirus pandemic has led to theaters closing around the world, causing studios to release new films early for digital platforms as viewers stay home.

Ben Affleck drama The Way Back and DC Comics' Birds of Prey, featuring Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, are getting an early video on demand release on Tuesday.

Disney and Pixar's animated film Onward, which hit theaters on March 6, is available now for digital download and is coming to the Disney+ streaming service on April 3.