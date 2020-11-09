Backstreet Boys singer A.J. McLean got the boot on Dancing with the Stars in Los Angeles Monday night.

McLean had been partnered with pro dancer Cheryl Burke for the competition.

Still in the running for the coveted mirror-ball trophy are The Bachelorette alum Kaitlyn Bristowe, actresses Skai Jackson and Justina Machado, reality TV star Nev Schulman, rapper Nelly and Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir.

Monica Aldama, Charles Oakley, Carole Baskin, Anne Heche, Jesse Metcalfe, Vernon Davis and Chrishell Stause were previously eliminated this season.

Jeannie Mai quit last week for medical reasons.

Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough are the judges this season.

The Bachelorette's Hannah Brown and her pro partner Alan Bersten won Season 28 in November.