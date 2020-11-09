Backstreet Boys' A.J. McLean eliminated from 'Dancing with the Stars'
UPI News Service, 11/09/2020
Backstreet Boys singer A.J. McLean got the boot on Dancing with the Stars in Los Angeles Monday night.
McLean had been partnered with pro dancer Cheryl Burke for the competition.
Still in the running for the coveted mirror-ball trophy are The Bachelorette alum Kaitlyn Bristowe, actresses Skai Jackson and Justina Machado, reality TV star Nev Schulman, rapper Nelly and Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir.
