The Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron and his girlfriend, Camila Kendra, have called it quits.

E! News reported Monday that Cameron and Kendra have split after about eight months of dating.

Sources said the breakup was "fairly recent" and "mutual," and that "distance played a factor" in the split.

"Tyler has been traveling for work commitments, so it's been hard between the two," an insider said.

Page Six confirmed the split. Speculation had started last week after Cameron and Kendra unfollowed each other on Instagram. Kendra has since unfollowed Cameron's brother Ryan.

Us Weekly also reported the breakup.

"Things were going well until they weren't," a source said. "Friends were surprised things ended so quickly."

News of the split comes less than two weeks after Cameron said he is "very in love" with Kendra on Watch What Happens Live. Cameron also recalled how he and Kendra told each other "I love you" for the first time.

"She said, 'I love you,' then I came later," he said. "It was at a moment of just, like, pure, like -- it just came out, you know what I mean? It was not the way I expected but it was beautiful."

Cameron came to fame as a contestant in Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette, which aired in 2019. He was subsequently linked to model Gigi Hadid.