'Bachelorette' stars JoJo Fletcher, Jordan Rodgers to host TBS dating show
UPI News Service, 03/16/2021
JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers are set to host The Big D, a dating competition series for TBS.
ADVERTISEMENT
"Over the course of several weeks, 10 divorced couples move into a tropical villa in Costa Rica together to re-learn how to date while looking for love with the other contestants in the house," the cable network said in a news release Tuesday.
Fletcher was a contestant on Season 20 of The Bachelor and was the star of Season 12 of The Bachelorette where she met Rodgers to whom she is now engaged.
The Big D is from the creators of Dating Naked and Are You the One?
"Watching other people's relationships and rooting for old romances and new couples is addictive," Brett Weitz -- general manager for TNT, TBS and truTV -- said in a statement. "The Big D is another attention grabbing, bold creation in our growing unscripted portfolio."
Copyright 2021 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.