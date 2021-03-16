JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers are set to host The Big D, a dating competition series for TBS.

"Over the course of several weeks, 10 divorced couples move into a tropical villa in Costa Rica together to re-learn how to date while looking for love with the other contestants in the house," the cable network said in a news release Tuesday.

Fletcher was a contestant on Season 20 of The Bachelor and was the star of Season 12 of The Bachelorette where she met Rodgers to whom she is now engaged.

The Big D is from the creators of Dating Naked and Are You the One?

"Watching other people's relationships and rooting for old romances and new couples is addictive," Brett Weitz -- general manager for TNT, TBS and truTV -- said in a statement. "The Big D is another attention grabbing, bold creation in our growing unscripted portfolio."