By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 12/11/2021



ADVERTISEMENT

[ Spoilers Warning: This report contains spoilers about the end of Michelle Young's season -- including who Michelle picked as her winner and ended up with.]

ADVERTISEMENT

So is Michelle's winner and final pick, and which guy finishes in second place? What are all the spoilers out there for 's eighteenth season?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.