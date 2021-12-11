Bachelorette Spoilers: Who does 'The Bachelorette' star Michelle Young end up with and pick as her winner? Is Michelle engaged to Nayte Olukoya, Brandon Jones or Joe Coleman? (SPOILERS)
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 12/11/2021
Bachelorette spoilers give away what happens in the final episodes of Michelle Young'sThe Bachelorette season, from the bachelor who goes home after Fantasy Suite dates, who finishes as the runner-up, and which suitor ends up with Michelle and whether she gets engaged to her winner?
Michelle's Final 3 suitors are Brandon Jones, a 26-year-old traveling nurse recruiter from Portland, OR; Joe Coleman, a 28-year-old real estate developer from Minneapolis, MN; and Nayte Olukoya, a 27-year-old sales executive from Austin, TX.
The fifth grade teacher from Minnesota appears to be falling in love with all three men, but she has only told Nayte and Brandon that she's "falling" for them.
"It is very clear to me that I am falling for you," Michelle told Brandon.
And Michelle, who previously gushed to Nayte she's "falling" for him, told Nayte during his hometown date that she's "crazy" about and head over heels for him.
While Michelle gave Nayte a rose after the men's hometown dates, she was left with worry and concern about the frontrunner's intentions.
Nayte's stepfather, Charles, had warned Michelle that Nayte may not be ready for a long-term committed relationship or an engagement by the end of the show.
Michelle happened to be the first woman whom Nayte had ever brought home to meet his family, and he also claimed he had never been in love before.
"I don't want him to emotionally hurt himself or you," Charles told the Bachelorette. "You feel this great vibe but then at the end, suddenly he emotionally realizes he's not there yet."
Michelle suddenly realized The Bachelorette process could end with her getting her heartbroken, and she feared that happening more than anything else.
The Bachelorette is set to return to ABC with Episode 8 on Tuesday, December 14 at 8PM ET/PT.
Now that The Men Tell All is over, fans will be able to resume watching Michelle grow deeper feelings for her Final 3 bachelors as they embark on overnight Fantasy Suite dates -- in Mexico!
For the first time in over a year, The Bachelorette cast is traveling out of the country, which will be quite the change for the cast from Minnesota.
On these special dates, the suitors will "push their boundaries, test their limits, and open up in ways that surprise not only Michelle, but also themselves," according to the network.
After Michelle enjoys three "exciting and passionate" dates, she finds herself questioning whether she could be in love with all three men at once.
"Still pondering that question, she'll head into the Rose Ceremony with only two roses and one heartbreaking decision to make on The Bachelorette," ABC has teased of the next episode.
When describing Michelle's season as a whole, The Bachelorette co-hosts Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe recently told Extra TV that it was like "a fairy tale," suggesting Michelle did find true love and choose one guy in the end.
And Michelle told People earlier this month, "I feel like I made the right decision in the end. It takes me a minute... [but I'm] very happy."
Michelle added how she's "in a good spot right now."
So is Michelle's winner and final pick, and which guy finishes in second place? What are all the spoilers out there for The Bachelorette's eighteenth season?
According to Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone, Michelle eliminated Joe after Fantasy Suites and so he went home in third place.
And Carbone reported that Brandon Jones finished in second place.
The man Michelle reportedly gave her final rose to was Nayte Olukoya.
And Carbone reported that Nayte decided to propose marriage during the show's finale and so the pair got engaged!
So far on The Bachelorette season, Nayte has been consistent in his connection with Michelle and finds little ways to help Michelle let loose and have a good time.
Nayte received approval to date Michelle from two of her best friends in Minnesota, and Michelle pointed out numerous times how she and Nayte had "undeniable" and off-the-charts chemistry.
Michelle also won over Nayte's family, who were able to open up like never before and show their support of Nayte falling in love. However, as previously mentioned, Nayte's stepfather wasn't convinced Nayte would be ready to pop the question in just a few short weeks.
According to his ABC bio, Nayte is a 6'8" and originally from Winnipeg, Canada. He attended college at Eastern Washington University and most recently worked for Indeed.com.
Nayte told ABC that his dream woman is outgoing, spontaneous and has enough swagger to keep up with him. He has been looking for a hot connection with a passionate woman as well as a teammate for life.
It sounds like Nayte and Michelle could be a great match considering ABC recently shared, "Michelle has big dreams for the future and says she wants a man by her side that is supportive and driven to make the world a better place."
"She is looking for the Superman to her Superwoman and is ready to find a love with whom she can start a family of her own."
Michelle finished The Bachelor's 25th season starring Matt James, which filmed last year and wrapped on TV in March, in second place and left the show devastated.
Michelle was announced on After the Final Rose in March as one of twoThe Bachelorette stars -- along with Katie Thurston -- for back-to-back seasons in 2021.