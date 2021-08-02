Bachelorette spoilers: Who does 'The Bachelorette' star Katie Thurston pick as her winner and end up with? Who breaks her heart? Is 'The Bachelorette' star engaged? (SPOILERS)
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 08/02/2021
Bachelorette spoilers revealing what will happen on the remaining episodes of Katie Thurston's The Bachelorette season have surfaced -- including spoilers that reveal who breaks Katie's heart, who The Bachelorette star picks as her bachelor winner and ends up with, and where Katie's relationship with her final winning pick stands now.
The Bachelorette's final two episodes of Season 17 air Monday, August 2 at 8PM ET/PT and Monday, August 9 at 8PM ET/PT on ABC.
Katie's Final 3 bachelors on her journey to find love are Greg Grippo, a 27-year-old marketing sales rep from Edison, NJ; Blake Moynes, a 30-year-old wildlife manager from Hamilton, Ontario, Canada; and Justin Glaze, a 26-year-old investment sales consultant from Baltimore, MD.
Katie's Final 3 bachelors will be shown introducing Katie to their families and loved ones at the New Mexico resort where The Bachelorette filmed.
"With stakes at an all-time high and the pressure of meeting loved ones, she tries to balance falling in love with fairness -- but keeping her emotions held close leads to a tense fallout with one of the guys," ABC teased of the upcoming episode.
"Can Katie patch things up enough to convince him (and herself) to stay, or is she ready to quit her journey for good?"
In a preview The Bachelorette released on its official Instagram page, Greg admits to his mother Sandra that he's "in love with" Katie, saying Katie filled him up with so much happiness and he could see himself "getting engaged" at the end of the process.
Sandra, however, makes it known she's afraid of her son getting hurt.
Viewers can anticipate a wild ride, with Katie's coaster falling off the tracks on the show.
While Michael Allio's ouster already hurt Katie, it appears she's going to get crushed again.
Michael's exit was shown at the beginning of The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All special.
He opted to leave the show prematurely after FaceTiming with his four-year-old son James, who lost his mother Laura to cancer, and expressed worry that his father no longer wanted to see him.
Like last year's The Bachelorette season and this year's The Bachelor season, Katie's entire The Bachelorette season was filmed at a single location. In this case, it was the Hyatt Regency Tamaya in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico.
During filming, cast and crew were required to quarantine before filming began and then follow coronavirus safety measures throughout their time at the resort, according to Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone.
Despite not being able to travel, Tayshia Adams teased during a recent appearance on the "Going to Bed with Garcelle" podcast that the world was going to see something "fresh and new" with Katie's season.
"I think that people are looking for change in the franchise," Tayshia.
"And I really think that this is something that they're going to be really excited about."
He also posted images of Katie's four alleged hometown-date recipients in an Instagram post on June 6 and followed it with a tweet.
Carbone captioned the men's photos, "(SPOILER) Katie's final 4."
But hours before The Bachelorette aired its July 19 episode -- which showed Katie selecting her Final 4 bachelors -- Carbone made another correction in reporting that Michael A. actually made Katie's Final 4 instead of Andrew S.
As it turned out, Katie did in fact give her Final 4 roses to Blake, Justin, Greg and Michael A.
Katie has revealed that she experienced a broken heart during The Bachelorette season.
Katie has described her season as a "wild ride" and "roller coaster" with a big drop at one point, and during a June 30 appearance on Nick Viall's The Viall Files podcast, Katie confessed that she totally and completely got crushed while filming the show.
"Have you ever had your heart broken?" asked Nick, who hosted a group date earlier in the season.
"Oh, a thousand times. Okay, that's a little dramatic, but yeah, of course I've had my heart broken," Katie admitted. "On the season I had my heart broken! Spoiler alert!"
Nick was surprised by the news and therefore questioned, "So just to confirm, you felt legitimate heartbreak on this season? Your heart was broken?"
"You woke up the next day... and for a half a second you feel okay," he continued, "until you realize how f-cking sh-tty your existence is and your body swells up with anxiety... and you're just like, 'F-ck, my heart is broken!"
"Oh my God!" Katie replied.
"Am I wrong? If you've had your heart broken, you know exactly what I mean," Nick said.
"I get it, that's very intense and accurate -- but yes," Katie confirmed.
"That happened?" Nick asked.
"Yes," Katie repeated. "It's tough being the lead. People don't realize that. People are like, 'Did you have fun?' And I'm like, 'F-ck no, I didn't have fun!'"
Nick predicted either Greg left the season -- despite his promise to stay and stick it out until the end -- or single dad Michael A. suddenly decided to return home to his son James, but Katie remain tight-lipped and commended Nick for trying to get the spoiler out of her.
"Look, I got great guys. So you can only imagine sending these great guys home was very tough," Katie said.
Michael wasn't the only Final 4 bachelor to leave the season unexpectedly
According to Reality Steve, there was an additional unplanned exit following Michael A.'s departure from Katie's The Bachelorette season.
As The Bachelorette viewers recently saw on the show's July 26 episode, Michael A. decided to quit the show to be with his young son.
Back on May 13, Carbone had reported that he didn't know the details of Michael A's departure from the show.
"I don't know any of the exact details regarding his departure, I just know either Katie sends him home to be with his son or he wants to leave because of it," the spoiler blogger wrote at the time.
Carbone predicted in May that Michael left the show before hometowns.
"So half of that is right," Carbone revealed in a July 19 blog posting. "Michael does self-eliminate, but not until next week."
The spoiler blogger admitted he had Andrew S. and Michael A.'s finishing order switched.
"When I reported that back in May on Michael A., the one thing I knew was that his family never met Katie. So I made the assumption he didn't finish Top 4 since, well, Top 4 get hometowns," Carbone explained of the error.
"I made the wrong assumption there on his placement. He finishes 4th, BUT, his family doesn't meet Katie."
Katie's Final 3 hometown and Fantasy Suite dates are bumpy
Greg, Justin and Blake all presumably received hometown dates following Michael A.'s exit.
Carbone is unsure, however, of whether Katie eliminated one of her three remaining bachelors after hometown dates at a Rose Ceremony or brought Justin, Greg and Blake to Fantasy Suites since three men typically enjoy overnight dates with The Bachelorette star every season.
"Now, it's impossible to get specifics on something like this because I wasn't there and didn't hear it first hand... So to the best of my ability, here's what I can tell you what happened: During an off day on overnight dates, Greg goes to Katie's room to talk to her," Carbone wrote in a July 14 blog posting.
Without knowing specifics, Carbone believes Greg had received some type of validation or reassurance from Katie that she was going to pick him in the end.
Due to the fact Greg was allegedly convinced about being Katie's winner, Carbone reported, "He couldn't understand why she was still involved with other men -- something the editing has alluded to all season which is that Greg is having a hard time with the process."
If Carbone is correct in saying there were other "men" still around, Katie must have brought all three of her Final 3 bachelors to Fantasy Suites after hometowns.
Carbone said Greg's frustration hit "a boiling point" when he allegedly sought Katie out in her hotel room to talk about the situation.
"Everything I'm hearing is that Greg's exit from the show will not be pretty. It's a meltdown apparently," Carbone revealed.
"When [Brendan Morais] eliminated himself towards the end of [Tayshia Adams]'s [The Bachelorette] season, he politely told Tayshia how he was feeling, felt he wasn't ready, and while it was a tough conversation to have, it was cordial. Greg and Katie's conversation is the opposite."
Carbone described the fight as a lot of push and pull and back and forth from both individuals.
"[Greg] talks to her, leaves, then she goes to talk to him, then one storms off, and it just keeps going. I've been told the two of them kept going back and forth at each other 'for hours,'" Carbone wrote in his blog.
"They have a blowout fight during the overnight dates which essentially causes him to leave the show," Carbone reported, adding that Greg's ouster "upsets Katie a lot."
After all, Greg had seemingly been Katie's frontrunner from the start.
"Maybe she really was set to pick him but saw this side and realized better," Carbone wrote, making it unclear as to whether Katie dumped Greg after the fight or he chose to leave the show on his own accord.
Sources have told Carbone that Greg will come out of this fight looking pretty bad to fans.
While Carbone isn't sure whether Greg put an ultimatum on the table, Greg reportedly couldn't comprehend why Katie would want to spend the night with one or two other men if she was allegedly sold on choosing him.
"Greg is having a real hard time understanding why she'd want to be with anyone else, and it escalates from there," Carbone elaborated.
"So much so I've been told 'it's the worst fight we've ever seen on this show.'"
Both Katie and Greg were reportedly crying and "raising their voices" at each other.
"It's a giant sh-t show. Hell, I don't care if Katie did tell him she was gonna pick him and gave him every assurance in the world. It's not gonna justify him reacting like this," Carbone wrote.
Up to this point, Greg has received a favorable edit on The Bachelorette's seventeenth season. Greg has come across sweet, shy, reserved and nervous, and he's said on numerous occasions that he's smitten with Katie and falling in love with her.
"They edited it this way on purpose to 'surprise' you for what's ahead -- basically a 180 from the Greg we've seen up to this point," Carbone claimed.
"So that's 'what happens' with Greg and what causes him to ultimately leave the show at that point. Should make for a hell of an After the Final Rose."
The spoiler blogger isn't sure how things played out once Greg left and leading up to the Final Rose Ceremony.
"So it's definitely not a traditional ending as Katie says, and once Greg leaves after this blowup, I'm sure there's some weirdness on how Katie continues on because clearly she was into him and I'm sure she wasn't expecting this blowout to happen," Carbone concluded.
"Stay tuned," he added. "Should be good."
So did Katie end up picking Blake, Justin or neither -- and did she get engaged?
According to Carbone, Katie left the show happy and in a relationship.
And not only did Katie enter a relationship, but she reportedly got engaged!
"I guess the biggest 'spoiler' I have for you is this: Katie is engaged. However, I don't know to who," Carbone wrote on May 13.
However, Carbone had yet to learn the identity of Katie's The Bachelorette winner at the time.
"I know you may ask, 'How can you know she's engaged but not know who to?'" Carbone continued. "Trust me, it's possible. I'm just not gonna give up sources on that, so yeah, it's possible to know one and not the other."
But the spoiler blogger had no doubts that Katie accepted a marriage proposal at the end of her journey to find love on The Bachelorette's seventeenth season.
"Katie definitely got engaged at the end of this," Carbone insisted in his blog.
"And unless she breaks up before the finale, which I guess anything can happen, but she's happy and engaged as we speak, so I'd expect that to last."
Carbone wrote in a June 22 blog posting that he felt "very close" to knowing Katie's fiance.
"I just need certain confirmations before running with the winner this season," he explained. "While I've been able to correct wrong reveals in the past, it's not fun having to do that."
Carbone continued, "So I'd rather have it right from the get go rather than reveal something I'm not totally 100 percent on and have to go back and correct."
Katie selected Blake in the end, Carbone reported, and Blake proposed marriage.
Carbone revealed the alleged winner of Katie's season and whom she got engaged to on June 23.
Carbone wrote in his blog, "I don't know how the Final 4 shakes out just yet in terms of who goes home when... [but] Katie is engaged to Blake Moynes."
"Maybe some people will be surprised by this, and maybe some won't," the spoiler blogger added, "but I was able to get it confirmed."
Carbone, however, would not provide a percentage to describe how sure he was of his report.
"That never does me any good," Carbone explained. "Sure, I expect there to be doubt like every season. All I can say is it's been about a 7 week process since filming ended to get this info, and I'm very confident in what I've been told."
Carbone insisted he has received "actual proof" that Katie did not get engaged to Justin or Greg.
"All signs pointed to Blake due to process of elimination, but I still didn't feel comfortable reporting Blake because nobody had actually told me 'Katie is engaged to Blake.' I also hadn't been told that she DIDN'T pick him either," Carbone shared.
"Just hadn't heard anything regarding Blake until this past weekend I got my first 'She's with Blake' info, then yesterday, got the confirmation I needed."
Carbone therefore confirmed Katie is with Blake and they're engaged.
Justin and Katie's ending seems unclear
Other than Katie accepting a marriage proposal from Blake, Carbone is unsure about the timing of the engagement and what transpired in the days or moments beforehand.
Justin's placement in Katie's finishing order is therefore the missing piece of Reality Steve's puzzle.
Justin could have quit or been eliminated by Katie right after hometowns or in the middle of Fantasy Suite Week, either before or after Greg's departure.
It's also possible Justin made it to Katie's Final 2 bachelors and was dumped at the Final Rose Ceremony when it's likely Katie and Blake got engaged.
So are Blake and Katie still together now?
Katie previously told Us Weekly that she believes "everything happens for a reason" when teasing how her season ended, and she confirmed she is "happy" now.
Considering it's not rare or abnormal for a Bachelor or Bachelorette couple to break up shortly after filming the finale -- like in Arie Luyendyk Jr. or Hannah Brown's case with their winners -- fans are probably wondering if Katie is currently happy single or in a relationship.
While Carbone previously just assumed Blake and Katie stayed together after getting engaged on The Bachelorette, he gave fans the confirmation they were waiting for in late June.
"I just know that Katie got engaged to Blake at the end of filming and they're still together," Carbone wrote June 23 on Instagram.
At this point, The Bachelorette viewers can therefore expect Katie and Blake to appear on The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose together as a happily-engaged couple.
Blake believed he and Katie could end up engaged from Day 1
When Blake asked to join Katie's The Bachelorette season, he made it very clear that he was ready to get engaged if his relationship with Katie lasted all the way to the end of the show.
And even his The Bachelorette ex, Tayshia, believed his intentions were good and pure.
"He really felt passionately you guys would be an amazing match," Tayshia told Katie during The Bachelorette's June 29 episode, before Katie met Blake face to face for the first time.
"I think he's an amazing guy and I truly feel like he is someone that has good intentions... I know you're not here for somebody that's not going to get down on a knee at the end of this, and I really feel like he can be that person for you."
Tayshia insisted Blake was genuine and would accept Katie for who she is.
When Katie and Blake met, Blake apologized for throwing "a wrench" into her plans but said he was "intrigued" by her openness, boldness, confidence and playfulness on Matt James' season of The Bachelor.
Katie -- who revealed Blake had sent her a DM on Instagram prior to filming The Bachelorette -- called Blake "very handsome" and seemed giddy, but she worried about being his third Bachelorette after both Tayshia and Clare Crawley.
Blake said he completely understood that and wished he could have met Katie under different circumstances.
"This is the last place I want to do this," Blake insisted.
"The risk of me looking like a complete idiot is high, but the reward is so much greater than that risk. You are beautiful, but everything else you bring to the table, you check boxes that no one else has."
Blake added, "It just comes down to the fact that I would 'what if?' and regret forever if I didn't do this."
Katie admitted there could "maybe" be something between them but she feared letting down her original bachelors.
"I promise you that if it came down to the end and we connected in a way that I think that we might, we would be engaged at the end of this," Blake assured Katie. "I didn't come here to disappoint, and I wouldn't do that to you. That's just not me."
Katie smiled big and called Blake "a troublemaker," but he said that could be a good thing.
After careful consideration, Katie allowed Blake to join her cast of men, and clearly the wildlife activist lived up to his word!