By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 09/09/2022



ADVERTISEMENT

[Bachelorette Spoilers Warning: This report spoils Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia's finale and reveals if they left the show brokenhearted, dating their winners, or engaged -- as well as additional spoilers revealing their status now.]

Rachel's Final 2 bachelors are Aven Jones and Tino Franco

ADVERTISEMENT

Gabby picks Erich Schwer as her winner

It's unclear if Gabby and Erich got engaged when finale was filmed

ADVERTISEMENT

Rachel picks Tino Franco as her winner and gets engaged to him

Gabby and Erich are reportedly still together now

But Rachel and Tino have reportedly ended their engagement and split up!

ADVERTISEMENT

What caused Rachel and Tino's breakup is unclear

Gabby will be competing on Dancing with the Stars this fall

ADVERTISEMENT

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.