[Bachelorette Spoilers Warning: This report spoils Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia's The Bachelorette finale and reveals if they left the show brokenhearted, dating their winners, or engaged -- as well as additional spoilers revealing their status now.]
The Bachelorette aired a two-night special event this week for Gabby and Rachel's overnight Fantasy Suites.
Gabby broke up with Johnny DePhillipo before they could spend the night together because he couldn't see himself being in love with Gabby and getting engaged by the end of the process.
And then Gabby and Jason Alabaster mutually decided to part ways after their Fantasy Suite date because Jason also couldn't envision himself getting engaged. Jason couldn't even picture a life with Gabby outside of the show, and Gabby admitted that she and Jason "talked in circles" and she ran out of patience.
That only leaves one man left for Gabby: Erich Schwer, a 29-year-old real estate analyst from Bedminster, NJ.
Erich initially disappointed Gabby by letting her know he'd be crushed if she slept with someone else in the Fantasy Suites. Gabby felt pressured not to hurt Erich, but she wanted Erich to trust her and let her make her own decisions.
Gabby needed some time to think things over, but she eventually determined that Erich is The One for her.
Gabby told Erich "I love you" and even said he's "the love of my life," and she gushed about feeling totally secure and happy in their relationship given Erich had said multiple times that he loved Gabby and would never want to lose her.
For Rachel's part, three men are still in the running for her heart, and she enjoyed Fantasy Suite dates with Aven Jones, a 28-year-old sales executive from San Diego, CA; Tino Franco, a 28-year-old general contractor from Playa Del Rey, CA; and Zach Shallcross, a 25-year-old tech executive from Anaheim Hills, CA.
Rachel told Tino "I love you," and she said she was falling in love with both Aven and Zach.
However, Zach said Rachel became a different person during their Fantasy Suite date, and he called her "inauthentic." Rachel apparently questioned if he was ready to get engaged due to their age, and Zach said his love had done a total "180."
On The Bachelorette live finale, which begins on Tuesday, September 13, Zach will confront Rachel with his concerns before the Rose Ceremony.
Based on a preview of what's to come, the finale is going to include Rachel and Tino fighting, Rachel feeling her character has been questioned, Erich hurting Gabby by suggesting they should just continue dating, and Rachel accusing Aven of yelling at her.
The girls will apparently go on a tumultuous ride, that may or may not end with them happy and engaged.
The Bachelorette host Jesse Palmer promises that the finale will be "one of the most intense, unpredictable, and just totally insane endings in Bachelorette history." He said no one will ever see this shocking ending coming.
Rachel picks Tino Franco as her winner and gets engaged to him
Rachel dumped Aven in second place and selected Tino as her winner, according to Carbone.
Based on a preview of the finale, Rachel accuses Aven of yelling at her, which possibly took place during their tough breakup conversation.
Carbone reported all the way back on August 11 that Tino proposed marriage at the end of the season and he and Rachel got engaged.
And Carbone still stands by his initial report, according to his September 7 blog posting.
Gabby and Erich are reportedly still together now
It's been four months since the finale filmed, and Gabby and Erich are reportedly still together now.
Gabby and Erich reportedly worked through their issues and were able to come out stronger on the other end.
Carbone was told that Gabby and Erich are "absolutely" still an item today, regardless of whether or not they got engaged in Mexico.
But Rachel and Tino have reportedly ended their engagement and split up!
According to Carbone, Rachel and Tino went on a break after getting engaged and totally stopped talking for a period of time. (Carbone couldn't confirm who stopped talking to the other).
But Rachel ultimately broke up with Tino, allegedly, and the pair are no longer engaged.
Carbone said he recently received confirmation Rachel and Tino are done, but he doesn't know any details about the split.
"They're broken up, and there won't be any sort of reconciliation at the [After the Final Rose] from everything I've heard. It's over," he wrote on September 7.
"Is it something major? Is it something small that got blown out of proportion?" Carbone wondered. "Are they just not compatible? Your guess is as good as mine."
What caused Rachel and Tino's breakup is unclear
The finale preview shows Rachel telling someone, "I want an answer for why you did, what you did."
According to Carbone, Rachel was having that conversation with Tino during one of their "Happy Couple" visits that occurred in the last four months since The Bachelorette's finale was filmed. Their tense exchange was caught on-camera.
While Carbone isn't sure what Tino did -- or if Tino did anything at all, for that matter -- the spoiler blogger heard there was a situation involving another woman named Rachel when Tino and The Bachelorette star were on their break.
"There was definitely a 'what the hell is happening here, I thought we were engaged' kinda miscommunication happening," Carbone reported in his September 7 blog posting.
It's unclear whether Tino cheated on Rachel, but Carbone said that's what Rachel is questioning in the preview.
"I was told there was definitely some ambiguity in regards to what was happening in the relationship," Carbone explained.
Gabby will be competing on Dancing with the Stars this fall
On September 8, Gabby was announced as one of the Season 31 celebrities competing on Dancing with the Stars this Fall.
Dancing with the Stars' new season will be released Monday, September 19 at 8PM EDT/PDT on Disney+.
Gabby will compete for the mirrorball trophy against 15 other celebrities, and her professional partner will be Val Chmerkovskiy.
In August, Gabby, a former Denver Broncos cheerleader, hinted she may join Dancing with the Stars when she told E! News' Daily Pop, "I love to dance, love to dance more than I love to make out with boys on TV -- which I love to do that a lot. So, it's saying a lot!"
Rachel also said she had been "advocating" for Gabby to be selected for the Dancing with the Stars cast.