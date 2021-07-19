Bachelorette spoilers: Who does Katie Thurston pick as her 'The Bachelorette' winner and end up with? Is 'The Bachelorette' star engaged? Who are Katie's Final 4? (SPOILERS)
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/19/2021
Bachelorette spoilers revealing new information about the ending of Katie Thurston's The Bachelorette season have surfaced -- including spoilers revealing how Katie gets her heart broken, who the Bachelorette's Final 4 bachelors are, who Katie picked as her winner and ended up with, if she got engaged to her final pick, and if the couple is still together now.
ADVERTISEMENT
[The Bachelorette Spoilers Warning: This report contains spoilers for Katie Thurston's The Bacheloretteseason -- including spoilers revealing who Katie picked as her winner and ended up with, her Final 4 bachelors, and whether Katie got engaged.]
Katie's seven remaining guys include Justin Glaze, a 26-year-old investment sales consultant from Baltimore, MD; Greg Grippo, a 27-year-old marketing sales rep from Edison, NJ; and Blake Moynes, a 30-year-old wildlife manager from Hamilton, Ontario, Canada.
And the other bachelors still in the running for Katie's heart are Brendan Scanzano, a 26-year-old firefighter trainee from Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Michael Allio, a 36-year-old business owner from Akron, OH; Mike Planeta, a 31-year-old proud virgin and gym owner from San Diego, CA; and Andrew Spencer, a 26-year-old pro football player who splits his time between Vienna, Austria and Chicago, IL.
Katie has begun to develop strong, and seemingly lasting, feelings for several of the men.
Katie said of Justin, for example, "I feel like one date can really just change everything. Justin is someone I can see myself falling for."
Katie said being with Justin "felt like normal life" and their first one-on-one date was the beginning of "what could be love."
And the Bachelorette actually told Greg how she was feeling after he confessed he was "falling in love" with her.
"I am falling for you," Katie replied, "and it's exciting and it's scary -- and there's my truth."
Katie also realized that her passionate for Blake was undeniable.
"When I'm with Blake, I don't think about anything else except him and I. I'm in trouble," Katie confessed. "With Blake and I, there is just overflowing passion. There is this undeniable chemistry. With Blake, this is what I'm looking for."
And Blake made it clear that Katie had totally captivated his heart.
ABC will air The Bachelorette's upcoming seventh episode on Monday, July 19 at 8PM ET/PT on ABC, and Katie will be faced with more difficult choices as hometown dates are right around the corner.
Brendan and Mike will feel desperate to receive one-on-one dates with Katie in order to have important alone time with her.
"Does she choose one of them to join her for a romantic recreation of her beloved hometown?" ABC teased of the next episode.
And later, four men will join Katie on an artistic exploration inspired by New Mexico's own Georgia O'Keefe, and "one surprising gent studies the art of cuddling with our Bachelorette."
Katie will then hand out roses at a Rose Ceremony, and although she usually follows her heart and trusts her gut, she will end up second-guessing her decision.
ADVERTISEMENT
ABC previously showed footage of Katie nearly quitting the show out of anger and frustration, so did one of her remaining bachelors break her heart?
Did Katie find true love and accept a marriage proposal, or did her dream guy dump her? Keep reading for The Bachelorette spoilers on Season 17.
The Bacheloretteseason stays at the same resort through the finale Rose Ceremony
Like last year's The Bachelorette season and this year's The Bachelor season, Katie's entire The Bachelorette season was filmed at a single location. In this case, it was the Hyatt Regency Tamaya in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico.
During filming , cast and crew were required to quarantine before filming began and then follow coronavirus safety measures throughout their time at the resort, according to Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone.
Tayshia Adams teased during a recent appearance on the Going to Bed with Garcelle podcast that the world will see something "fresh and new" with Katie's season.
"Those 3 I know," Carbone wrote in a May 13 blog posting.
"I'm not sure who the 4th guy is in the Final 4 yet. I've heard names but nothing I'm confident about. Those three I am."
But he later corrected some of his Final 4 info
Carbone changed Katie's Final 4 bachelors and revealed he made a big error in a June 3 blog posting.
"I've learned that I was wrong about John making Final 4. He didn't," Carbone wrote.
"He didn't even make Top 8. So all the people who emailed me telling me there's a ton of people convinced Katie's with John, sorry, but that's not the case. He's not in her Top 4, let alone her Top 8."
Carbone explained he was initially convinced John had made Katie's Top 4 -- and maybe even won her heart -- because Katie recently spent a weekend in San Diego with some of her Bachelor Nation friends.
"I started receiving emails that one of the places she tagged she visited, Duke's in La Jolla, was where John Hersey worked as a bartender. This led to even more people telling me that they were 100 percent convinced that John is who Katie chose, they're engaged, and that's why she went to that restaurant," Carbone shared.
ADVERTISEMENT
"I never mentioned it until now because that story wasn't based in anything other than speculation and it never made sense to me. Well, I can report now there's nothing to it."
Carbone believes Katie is also social-media savvy enough to know better than to show up at the place where her winner works when ABC wants her to keep the season's final-rose recipient a mystery.
Two of Katie's Final 4 bachelors therefore remain a secret, however, the spoiler blogger seems convinced Blake and Greg definitely made Katie's Final 4.
Reality Steve then revealed the rest of Katie's Final 4
Carbone believes he has figured out Katie's remaining two Final 4 bachelors.
Carbone reported on June 6 he has discovered who allegedly joined Blake and Greg in Katie's Final 4 bachelors.
According to the spoiler blogger, Katie's Final 4 suitors is also comprised of Andrew Spencer, a 26-year-old pro football player who splits his time between from Vienna, Austria, and Chicago, IL, as well as Justin Glaze, a 26-year-old investment sales consultant from Baltimore, MD.
Katie has described her season as a "wild ride" and "roller coaster" with a big drop at one point, and during a June 30 appearance on Nick Viall's The Viall Files podcast, Katie confessed that she totally and completely got crushed while filming the show.
"Have you ever had your heart broken?" asked Nick, who hosted a group date earlier in the season.
"Oh, a thousand times. Okay, that's a little dramatic, but yeah, of course I've had my heart broken," Katie admitted. "On the season I had my heart broken! Spoiler alert!"
Nick was surprised by the news and therefore questioned, "So just to confirm, you felt legitimate heartbreak on this season? Your heart was broken?"
"You woke up the next day... and for a half a second you feel okay," he continued, "until you realize how f-cking sh-tty your existence is and your body swells up with anxiety... and you're just like, 'F-ck, my heart is broken!"
"Oh my God!" Katie replied.
"Am I wrong? If you've had your heart broken, you know exactly what I mean," Nick said.
"I get it, that's very intense and accurate -- but yes," Katie confirmed.
"That happened?" Nick asked.
"Yes," Katie repeated. "It's tough being the lead. People don't realize that. People are like, 'Did you have fun?' And I'm like, 'F-ck no, I didn't have fun!'"
Nick predicted Greg left the season -- despite his promise to stay -- or single dad Michael A. suddenly decided to return home to his child, but Katie remain tight-lipped and commended Nick for trying to get the spoiler out of her.
"Look, I got great guys. So you can only imagine sending these great guys home was very tough," Katie said.
ADVERTISEMENT
Greg seems to be the bachelor who broke Katie's heart
Ever since ABC aired a preview of Katie crying, walking away from cameras, and threatening to quit The Bachelorette season and fly home, fans have been thinking either Greg dumped Katie or Michael A., chose to leave the process early in order to return home to his beloved son.
Well, according to Carbone, Greg made it to Katie's Final 3 bachelors and then their relationship imploded around the time of their overnight date.
Katie's breakdown reportedly occurred after she and Greg had a huge fight in the middle of Fantasy-Suite Week that ultimately ended their relationship.
"Now, it's impossible to get specifics on something like this because I wasn't there and didn't hear it first hand... So to the best of my ability, here's what I can tell you what happened: During an off day on overnight dates, Greg goes to Katie's room to talk to her," Carbone wrote in a July 14 blog posting.
Without knowing specifics, Carbone believes Greg had received some type of validation or reassurance from Katie that she was going to pick him in the end.
Due to the fact Greg was allegedly convinced about being Katie's winner, Carbone reported, "he couldn't understand why she was still involved with other men -- something the editing has alluded to all season which is that Greg is having a hard time with the process."
Carbone said Greg's frustration hit "a boiling point" when he allegedly sought Katie out in her hotel room to talk about the situation.
"Everything I'm hearing is that Greg's exit from the show will not be pretty. It's a meltdown apparently," Carbone revealed.
"When [Brendan Morais] eliminated himself towards the end of Tayshia's [The Bachelorette] season, he politely told Tayshia how he was feeling, felt he wasn't ready, and while it was a tough conversation to have, it was cordial. Greg and Katie's conversation is the opposite."
Carbone described the fight as a lot of push and pull and back and forth from both individuals.
"[Greg] talks to her, leaves, then she goes to talk to him, then one storms off, and it just keeps going. I've been told the two of them kept going back and forth at each other 'for hours,'" Carbone wrote in his blog.
Carbone therefore reiterated, "They have a blowout fight during the overnight dates which essentially causes him to leave the show and it upsets Katie a lot. Maybe she really was set to pick him but saw this side and realized better."
ADVERTISEMENT
Sources have told Carbone that Greg will come out of this fight looking pretty bad.
While Carbone isn't sure whether Greg put an ultimatum on the table, Greg reportedly couldn't comprehend why Katie would want to spend the night with one or two other men if she was allegedly sold on choosing him.
"Greg is having a real hard time understanding why she'd want to be with anyone else, and it escalates from there," Carbone elaborated.
"So much so I've been told 'it's the worst fight we've ever seen on this show.'"
Both Katie and Greg were reportedly crying and "raising their voices" at each other.
"It's a giant sh-t show. Hell, I don't care if Katie did tell him she was gonna pick him and gave him every assurance in the world. It's not gonna justify him reacting like this," Carbone wrote. Up to this point, Greg has received a favorable edit on The Bachelorette's seventeenth season.
Not only did Greg receive the First Impression Rose and the very first one-on-one date of the season, but Katie also often speaks about how much she likes and respects the suitor.
"They edited it this way on purpose to 'surprise' you for what's ahead -- basically a 180 from the Greg we've seen up to this point," Carbone claimed.
"So that's 'what happens' with Greg and what causes him to ultimately leave the show at that point. Should make for a hell of an After the Final Rose."
The spoiler blogger isn't sure how things will play out after Greg's exit and before the Final Rose Ceremony. He has yet to report which of Katie's bachelors finish the season as the runner-up.
"So it's definitely not a traditional ending as Katie says, and once Greg leaves after this blowup, I'm sure there's some weirdness on how Katie continues on because clearly she was into him and I'm sure she wasn't expecting this blowout to happen," Carbone concluded.
"Stay tuned," he added. "Should be good."
ADVERTISEMENT
Katie and her winning bachelor pick got engaged
The Bachelorette promo ABC released on May 26 showed Katie crying and yelling at a camera, "I'm done! Someone book my flight home!"
But according to Carbone, Katie left the show happy and in a relationship.
And not only is Katie in a relationship, but she is reportedly engaged!
"I guess the biggest 'spoiler' I have for you is this: Katie is engaged. However, I don't know to who," Carbone wrote on May 13.
However, Carbone said he had yet to learn the identity of Katie's The Bachelorette winner.
"I know you may ask, 'How can you know she's engaged but not know who to?'" Carbone continued. "Trust me, it's possible. I'm just not gonna give up sources on that, so yeah, it's possible to know one and not the other."
The spoiler blogger, however, had no doubts that Katie accepted a marriage proposal at the end of her journey to find love on The Bachelorette's seventeenth season.
"Katie definitely got engaged at the end of this," Carbone insisted in his blog.
"And unless she breaks up before the finale, which I guess anything can happen, but she's happy and engaged as we speak, so I'd expect that to last."
Carbone wrote in a June 22 blog posting that he felt "very close" to knowing Katie's fiance.
The spoiler blogger confirmed, despite recent speculation, that Andrew S. did not win Katie's heart, and that only left him with three possibilities -- Justin, Blake and Greg.
ADVERTISEMENT
Carbone said he was also extremely close to determining which two of those three bachelors didn't win.
"I just need certain confirmations before running with the winner this season," he explained. "While I've been able to correct wrong reveals in the past, it's not fun having to do that."
Carbone continued, "So I'd rather have it right from the get go rather than reveal something I'm not totally 100 percent on and have to go back and correct."
The very next day, Carbone revealed the alleged winner of Katie's season and whom she got engaged to.
On June 23, Carbone wrote, "I don't know how the Final 4 shakes out just yet in terms of who goes home when... [but] Katie is engaged to Blake Moynes."
"Maybe some people will be surprised by this, and maybe some won't," Carbone wrote, "but I was able to get it confirmed."
Carbone, however, would not provide a percentage to describe how sure he is of his latest report.
"That never does me any good," Carbone explained. "Sure, I expect there to be doubt like every season. All I can say is it's been about a 7 week process since filming ended to get this info, and I'm very confident in what I've been told."
Carbone insisted he has received "actual proof" that Katie did not get engaged to Andrew S., Justin, or Greg.
"All signs pointed to Blake due to process of elimination, but I still didn't feel comfortable reporting Blake because nobody had actually told me 'Katie is engaged to Blake.' I also hadn't been told that she DIDN'T pick him either," Carbone shared.
"Just hadn't heard anything regarding Blake until this past weekend I got my first 'She's with Blake' info, then yesterday, got the confirmation I needed."
Carbone therefore confirmed Katie is with Blake and they're engaged.
Other than Katie accepting a marriage proposal from Blake, Carbone is unsure about the timing of the engagement as well as the couple's current relationship status -- although he assumes they are still together.
Carbone said he's now looking into details on how Katie's season ended exactly, play by play, from her Final 4 to her engagement with Blake.
So are Katie and Blake still together now?
Katie previously told Us Weekly that she believes "everything happens for a reason" when teasing how her season ended, and she confirmed she is "happy" now.
Considering it's not rare or abnormal for a Bachelor or Bachelorette couple to break up shortly after filming the finale -- like in Arie Luyendyk Jr. or Hannah Brown's case with their winners -- fans are probably wondering if Katie is currently happy single or in a relationship.
While Carbone previously just assumed Blake and Katie are still together after getting engaged on The Bachelorette, he gave fans the confirmation they've been waiting for in late June.
"I just know that Katie got engaged to Blake at the end of filming and they're still together," Carbone wrote June 23 on Instagram.
At this point, The Bachelorette viewers can therefore expect Katie and Blake to appear on The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose together as a happily-engaged couple.
Blake felt he and Katie could end up engaged from the start
When Blake asked to join Katie's The Bachelorette season, he made it very clear that he was ready to get engaged if his relationship with Katie lasted all the way to the end of the show.
"He really felt passionately you guys would be an amazing match," Tayshia told Katie during The Bachelorette's June 29 episode, before Katie met Blake face to face for the first time.
ADVERTISEMENT
"I think he's an amazing guy and I truly feel like he is someone that has good intentions... I know you're not here for somebody that's not going to get down on a knee at the end of this, and I really feel like he can be that person for you."
Tayshia insisted Blake was genuine and would accept Katie for who she is.
When Katie and Blake met, Blake apologized for throwing "a wrench" into her plans but said he was "intrigued" by her openness, boldness, confidence and playfulness on Matt James' season of The Bachelor.
Katie -- who revealed Blake had sent her a DM on Instagram prior to filming The Bachelorette -- called Blake "very handsome" and seemed giddy, although she questioned his intentions having dated two The Bachelorette stars before her, both Tayshia and Clare Crawley.
"If you stay, I will now be your third Bachelorette. And I'll be honest, in the house, there's been a lot of drama regarding who's here for the right reasons and who's not, and so that's still fresh on my heart," Katie explained.
Blake said he completely understood that and wished he could have met Katie under different circumstances.
"This is the last place I want to do this," Blake said.
"The risk of me looking like a complete idiot is high, but the reward is so much greater than that risk. You are beautiful, but everything else you bring to the table, you check boxes that no one else has."
Blake added, "It just comes down to the fact that I would 'what if?' and regret forever if I didn't do this."
Katie admitted there could "maybe" be something between them, suggesting she already felt chemistry with Blake, but she feared letting her other bachelors down and disappointing them.
"I promise you that if it came down to the end and we connected in a way that I think that we might, we would be engaged at the end of this," Blake assured Katie.
"I didn't come here to disappoint, and I wouldn't do that to you. That's just not me."
ADVERTISEMENT
Katie smiled big and called Blake "a troublemaker," but he said that could be a good thing.
After careful consideration, Katie allowed Blake to join her cast of men, and clearly the wildlife activist lived up to his word!