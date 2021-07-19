By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/19/2021



[ Spoilers Warning: This report contains spoilers for Katie Thurston's season -- including spoilers revealing who Katie picked as her winner and ended up with, her Final 4 bachelors, and whether Katie got engaged.]

season stays at the same resort through the finale Rose Ceremony

season ends earlier than originally planned

Reality Steve initially reported some of Katie's Final 4 bachelors

But he later corrected some of his Final 4 info

Reality Steve then revealed the rest of Katie's Final 4

Katie got her heart broken while filming

Greg seems to be the bachelor who broke Katie's heart

Katie and her winning bachelor pick got engaged

Blake Moynes was reportedly the winner of Katie's season

So are Katie and Blake still together now?

Blake felt he and Katie could end up engaged from the start

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.