[Spoiler Warning: This report contains spoilers for the remainder of Jenn's season, including how star's season ends and who Jenn chose as her winner.]

Bachelorette spoilers have been released giving away Jenn Tran 's ending and what happens this season leading up to the Final Rose Ceremony -- including whom Jenn picked as her Final 4 bachelors, who finished as star's Final 2 suitors, and who ended up as Jenn's winner and final pick.Jenn's season just premiered on July 8 and featured Jenn handing out her First Impression Rose to Sam McKinney , a 27-year-old contractor from Myrtle Beach, SC, with whom she felt an "undeniable connection."Sam also received the first -- and only -- kiss of Night 1, which ended with Jenn narrowing down her pool of bachelors from 25 to 18 men.After Jenn eliminated seven men, she informed them that they'd all be traveling to Melbourne, Australia for the first week of dates.Jenn has said in multiple interviews that she's "very happy" with how her season ended and that she has no regrets.And according to a preview of what's to come this season, multiple men fall head over heels in love with Jenn.However, there is apparently going to be a lot of drama and even more tears on Season 21.A man from Jenn's past asks to join The Bachelor cast, which angers Jenn's group of suitors."I'm afraid that history is going to repeat itself. I just don't want to choose the wrong person again," Jenn laments.And Aaron Erb warns Jenn that not all of the guys went on the show "for the right reasons."Aaron tells Jenn, "I'm not going to name any names... I won't name a name. It's for you to figure out."Some of the men who had questionable intentions, based on the preview, were Sam M., Sam Nejad , and Devin Strader "Maybe it's not in the cards for me to find somebody... I also see a future in which I end up alone," Jenn cries.So did Jenn really end up alone and single at the end of her journey?Jenn has teased numerous times that her finale will be "a shocker" and something is going to air that's never happened on the show before.Did Jenn find love and give away her final rose to a lucky man? Did Jenn get engaged to her winner? And what did Jenn do that no Bachelorette had ever done before?spoilers have been reported by Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone. In addition to blog postings and podcast episodes, Carbone also released spoilers in a series of YouTube live streams in late June and early July.Click thelink below to learn all the episode-by-episode spoilers for Jenn's entire season!

