By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 08/09/2021



ADVERTISEMENT

[ Spoilers Warning: This report features spoilers revealing how Katie Thurston's season ends -- including who Katie picked as her winner and ended up with, and if she and her winner are still together now.]

season wraps up where it started

ADVERTISEMENT

Katie's season wrapped up sooner than planned

Greg's exit shattered Katie's heart into pieces

ADVERTISEMENT

Katie seems to believe Greg gaslighted her on

ADVERTISEMENT

Katie opted to continue with process after Greg quit

So did Katie choose a winner or dump both Blake and Justin?

ADVERTISEMENT

Katie picked Blake Moynes over Justin Glaze reportedly

ADVERTISEMENT

Justin and Katie's ending is unclear

So are Blake and Katie still together now?

ADVERTISEMENT

But viewers can also expect major tension on After the Final Rose

ADVERTISEMENT

Blake felt he and Katie could end up engaged from Day 1

ADVERTISEMENT

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.