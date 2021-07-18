By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/18/2021



[ Spoilers Warning: This report includes spoilers for Katie Thurston's season -- including spoilers that reveal who Katie picked as her winner and ended up with, her Final 4 bachelors, and if Katie got engaged.]

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams continue as co-host for Katie's season

season remains at the same resort until the finale Rose Ceremony

season ends sooner than originally planned

Reality Steve initially reported some of Katie's Final 4 bachelors after filming wrapped

But he then corrected some of his Final 4 info

Reality Steve later revealed the rest of Katie's Final 4

Katie got her heart broken during season

Greg appears to be the bachelor who broke Katie's heart

Katie and her bachelor winner pick got engaged

Blake Moynes reportedly was the winner of Katie's season

So are Blake and Katie still together now?

Blake felt he and Katie could end up engaged from the start

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.