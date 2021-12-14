Bachelorette spoilers: Who did Michelle Young end up with as her 'The Bachelorette' winner pick? Did 'The Bachelorette' star pick Nayte Olukoya, Brandon Jones or Joe Coleman? (SPOILERS)
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 12/14/2021
Bachelorette spoilers for Michelle Young's Fantasy-Suite episode and big Season 18 finale have leaked and revealed The Bachelorette star's winner and runner-up as well as if Michelle gets engaged during the Final Rose Ceremony.
Michelle's Final 3 bachelors are Brandon Jones, a 26-year-old traveling nurse recruiter from Portland, OR; Joe Coleman, a 28-year-old real estate developer from Minneapolis, MN; and Nayte Olukoya, a 27-year-old sales executive from Austin, TX.
Michelle seems crazy about all three men, but she has only told Nayte and Brandon that she's falling in love with them.
Michelle has given the impression Nayte is the frontrunner and had stolen her heart early in the process, but his stepfather Charles warned The Bachelorette star he may not be ready to pop the question in just a few short weeks.
"I don't want him to emotionally hurt himself or you," Charles told Michelle of Nayte, who has never loved or brought a woman home to meet his parents before.
"You feel this great vibe but then at the end, suddenly he emotionally realizes he's not there yet."
The warning left Michelle worried and afraid she could get her heart broken.
But a lot can change as Michelle embarks on her overnight Fantasy Suite dates with the remaining men on the next The Bachelorette episode airing Tuesday, December 14 at 8PM ET/PT on ABC.
For the first time in over a year, The Bachelorette cast travels out of the country to Mexico, a great change from Michelle's hometown of Minnesota.
Joe, Nayte and Brandon will "push their boundaries, test their limits, and open up in ways that surprise not only Michelle, but also themselves," according to the network.
Based on a preview for the upcoming episode, Michelle relaxes on a yacht with Nayte and paints him with mud under a waterfall.
"I've never had a feeling like when I kiss Nayte," Michelle reveals in the promo clip. "He is soul mate material."
Michelle also goes ziplining with "Minnesota Joe," whom she calls her "slice of home."
"I'm falling more and more in love with you," Joe tells Michelle the morning after their overnight Fantasy Suite date.
And Michelle in turn gushes, "There's just something so special about our connection."
Michelle also has a romantic and memorable date with Brandon. The pair go horseback riding on the beach and ride jetskis together on the ocean.
"I can see spending my life with Brandon," Michelle explains.
After Michelle enjoys three "exciting and passionate" dates, she finds herself questioning whether she could be in love with all three men at once.
Michelle says in the preview she's "fallen in love with three people" and doesn't know whether Nayte, Brandon or Joe is her "person."
As Michelle attempts to navigate her feelings, Joe, Brandon and Nayte -- who seemed like they had become great friends while filming the show -- start to turn on each other and go from "bros to foes," according to Joe.
"Do I think Nayte's ready? No," Brandon tells the cameras.
And Joe insists, "Brandon is a good guy -- but I am her guy."
Brandon and Nayte also playfully argue about who can call Michelle "my girl."
Michelle proceeds to introduce bachelors to her parents, and Nayte shares with Michelle's mother how he's ready to get down on one knee.
"I'm not sure you're 100 percent in," she responds.
Michelle then realizes she could have stronger feelings for Nayte than he has for her.
"I don't deserve to constantly be heartbroken," Michelle laments.
And finally, Brandon interrupts the Rose Ceremony and asks to speak to Michelle in private.
Once Michelle makes a "heartbreaking decision" and lets a bachelor go, according to ABC, she apparently falls to her knees crying.
When describing Michelle's season as a whole, The Bachelorette co-hosts Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe recently told Extra TV that it was like "a fairy tale," suggesting Michelle did find true love with one guy in the end.
And Michelle told People earlier this month, "I feel like I made the right decision in the end. It takes me a minute... [but I'm] very happy."
Michelle added how she's "in a good spot right now."
So which bachelor wins Michelle's final rose, and did the winner propose marriage? How does The Bachelorette's eighteenth season end?
After Michelle's round of overnight Fantasy Suite dates, she sends Joe home in third place, according to Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone.
And Carbone reported that Brandon finished in second place.
"Her #2 is Brandon Jones," Carbone tweeted at the beginning of October.
So far on The Bachelorette season, Nayte has been consistent in his connection with Michelle and finds little ways to help Michelle let loose and have a good time.
Nayte received approval to date Michelle from two of her best friends in Minnesota, and Michelle pointed out numerous times how she and Nayte had "undeniable" and off-the-charts chemistry.
Michelle also won over Nayte's family, who were able to open up like never before and show their support of Nayte falling in love.
However, as previously mentioned, Nayte's stepfather wasn't convinced Nayte would be ready to get engaged by the end of the process.
According to his ABC bio, Nayte is a 6'8" and originally from Winnipeg, Canada. He attended college at Eastern Washington University and most recently worked for Indeed.com.
Nayte told ABC that his dream woman is outgoing, spontaneous and has enough swagger to keep up with him. He has been looking for a hot connection with a passionate woman as well as a teammate for life.
It sounds like Nayte and Michelle could be a great match considering ABC recently shared, "Michelle has big dreams for the future and says she wants a man by her side that is supportive and driven to make the world a better place."
"She is looking for the Superman to her Superwoman and is ready to find a love with whom she can start a family of her own."
Michelle finished The Bachelor's 25th season starring Matt James, which filmed last year and wrapped on TV in March, in second place and left the show devastated.
Michelle was announced on After the Final Rose in March as one of two The Bachelorette stars -- along with Katie Thurston -- for back-to-back seasons in 2021.